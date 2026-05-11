Baker Street Cinema, which boats two screens with well over 100 seats in each, went on the market in April 2025 after its current owners, Peter and Irene Davies, said they would be moving from the historic building which has been a cinema since 2010.
This resulted in the establishment of the Abergavenny Community Cinema Campaign, which even began selling shares and became an accredited community investment company (CIC). However, the group’s steering committee later made the hard decision to withdraw from the purchase.
But there was hope once again in December, when a local circus group publicly announced they were looking into buying the building as they needed a bigger space to accommodate practise and performances for their various groups.
Dance Blast, which is based at the Melville Centre, even launched a public survey to see how they could go about the purchase in a way that is sympathetic to the community and offer a public space for the arts once again. But unlike the previous community purchase idea, there was no guarantee Baker Street would remain a cineme.
The trail has gone cold since that survey closed on December 21 2025.
Now, Christie and Co has slashed the asking price to £500,000, including all the fixtures and fittings such as Sony Digital Cinema 4K projectors and 280 seats. It had originally been priced at £625,000 last April.
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