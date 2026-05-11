WHO hasn’t dreamt about riding a white swan?
Marc Bolan of T-Rex fame was so taken with the notion with riding one of these magnificent birds that he sang a song about it.
And now it looks like locals can live the dream of riding a white swan. Not through the air like a wizard in the old days, but on the laid-back waters of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
The picture of the unusual vessel, which looks like it belongs to Beacon Park Boats, was taken by local lensman Gabriel Archan.
The amateur camera enthusiast told the Chronicle, “On the weekend, I thought I’d take a rain check from winding people up about politics on Facebook and get some steps in on the canal.
“I was trudging along with my headphones on and getting lost in some classic Sting when I noticed the big bird squatting in the water.
“At first I thought it was one of those inflatable jobs that make a paddleboarding purist's life hell in places like Porthcawl, but on closer inspection I realised it was a pedal boat of sorts. So I took a picture, because I'll take a picture of anything."
The Chronicle checked out their Facebook page, and Beacon Park Boats do indeed have some swan pedal boats for hire for those looking to bring a bit of “playful charm” to the canal and “glide into something a little more magical.”
We’re not allowed to mention prices or anything like that, because that would be advertising, and we don’t want to trigger any more protests by people who think swans are getting far too much column inches compared with say, ducks!
But if ever a group of you fancy a day’s floating on the canal, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t, then it’s probably worth checking out.
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