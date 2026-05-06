A final word on the new Town Hall and Market Buildings must go to the clerk of the Board of Commissioners at a meeting in March 1873. “In accordance with a resolution passed at the last Board Meeting, the clerk read a statement of the cost of the erection of these buildings, viz.;- Expended to December 1872, £13,022, since that time £211. Total £13,233. Dr. Smythe had taken an average of the old market place for the years of 1865 to 1867, and found they produced a clear profit of £423, which if deducted from the present income of the new buildings which was £907, would leave a sum of £414. Let them take the sum of £13,233, borrowed at 4.5%, which would amount to £595 and the capital to hand in 50 years would make annually the sum of £860. Towards this the town had an extra income of £195, which left them in debt nominally £664 or equal, according to the rateable value of 11 pence in the pound.” The matter was then formally dropped!