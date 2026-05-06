WHAT a difference a week or so makes!
It might not look like it now, but this patch of water near the River Usk in Castle Meadows was not always the pool of crystal clear water you see before you.
Not so long ago, it was a puddle of the sort of discoloured slop that suggests someone or something’s been dumping stuff down that drain that they shouldn’t.
Residents were concerned at the alarming hue of the watercourse that feeds into the Usk.
The health of both the Usk and the Wye has long been a concern to anyone who has noticed the way the water quality has noticeably taken a drastic dip in recent years.
The Usk has been branded as “clinically dead” and “not good for fish anymore.”
The state of the pool in this picture has been a long-time concern for visitors to Castle Meadows, but when it turned a dramatic shade of milky white last month, locals took action and contacted Natural Resources Wales.
A NRW spokesperson explained, “We’re aware of reports of discolouration in the watercourse near Castle Meadows and Llanfoist Bridge, Abergavenny.
“The issue was first brought to our attention several weeks ago, and we’ve been investigating with the assistance of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.
“A suspected source has been identified, and initial steps have been taken to prevent any further discharges while a permanent solution is worked on.
We do not believe there have been any recent discharges, but we will continue to monitor the situation.
“Anyone who sees further pollution should report it directly to us as soon as possible on 03000 65 3000 or online at naturalresources.wales/reportit, so our officers can respond quickly.”
For now, the water has returned to normal, but people are advised to stay vigilant.
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