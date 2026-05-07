A major route connecting Abergavenny to other parts of Gwent has been closed due to an accident, as emergency services respond to the incident.
There are reports of serious delays on the A4042 heading towards Abergavenny and leaving the town. The road is closed in both directions at Llanellen bridge. Traffic data from the AA is showing severe congestion either side of the historic stone bridge, as traffic continues to build in the area.
Police officers are urging motorists to find alternative routes for their journeys.
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