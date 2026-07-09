A restaurant near Abergavenny has been awarded the title of the Best Restaurant with Rooms in Wales by the AA.
AA RatedTrips.com has already given the 1861 Restaurant on Old Ross Road five silver stars and two rosettes, but the latest accolade leaves its place as one of the best near what many describe as the food capital of the country.
Named after the year it was built as a pub, Restaurant 1861 is set in the peaceful rural hills of Monmouthshire between Abergavenny and Skenfrith. Simon and Kate King’s remote restaurant-with-rooms retains plenty of original features from its time as an old inn, down to the roaring real fire and black and white timber-framed walls.
The flavour-packed seasonal cooking sticks to classic techniques and prime local produce, with Kate’s dad growing most of the vegetables and some ingredients from family foraging trips. Many of the ingredients hail from the nearby family nursery.
The AA praised the 'natural, hands-on hospitality', the 'excellent quality and comfort' of the bedrooms and (of course), the dinner, which 'remains the heartbeat' of the 1861 Restaurant.
The inspector praised the fusion of old and new by describing the “Contemporary cooking in a rebooted Victorian pub.”
On their visit, the rooms were described as “charming... well furnished and well equipped” and there was special recognition for the guest lounge and the peaceful location, just six miles outside Abergavenny.
With room for 40 people to sit inside and on-site parking available, it is now easier than ever to make the experience last a little bit longer and stay the night.
There are almost 80 different choices of wine on the menu which mixes modern British and European cuisine as well as plenty of choice for vegetarians and vegans.
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