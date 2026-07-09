Students from secondary schools across Monmouthshire met at King Henry VIII 3-19 School in Abergavenny on Friday July 3 for the county's first-ever Menstrual Ambassador Conference.
The event, which is aimed at breaking down stigma and championing period dignity in their schools and communities, was delivered by Womb Wisdom across all four of Monmouthshire's secondary schools. The peer-led wellbeing programme empowers young people to become confident advocates for menstrual health. Through ambassador training, workshops, assemblies, drop-in sessions and awareness campaigns, students developeed the skills, confidence and knowledge to support their peers, challenge misconceptions and improve access to accurate information and period products.
Grounded in the Welsh Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) Code, the programme creates safe and inclusive spaces where conversations about periods are normalised, helping young people feel informed, supported and empowered.
Councillor Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, attended the event, saying, “The Menstrual Ambassador Programme is a fantastic example of young people leading positive change within their schools and communities. By giving students the knowledge, confidence and platform to become ambassadors, we're helping to break down barriers, challenge stigma and ensure that everyone can access the support and products they need.”
"What has been particularly inspiring is seeing these young people become role models for their peers. Through their passion, compassion and leadership, they are helping to create school communities where periods are talked about openly, support is readily available and nobody feels embarrassed or left behind.”
"The achievements celebrated at this conference demonstrate the real and lasting difference the programme is making across Monmouthshire."
The programme has already made a lasting impact across Monmouthshire's schools. According to the council, recent feedback shows that pupils feel more prepared, less anxious and more confident talking about periods, while ambassadors gain valuable leadership, communication and peer mentoring skills.
Schools like King Henry have reported increased wellbeing, stronger student voice and a more inclusive culture, with pupils from different year groups working together to challenge stigma and promote understanding. Participants have described feeling more confident in their bodies, better equipped to support friends and more comfortable seeking help when needed.
“I really enjoy being able to help others in the school community, other students know who we are and come up to us and ask questions and find out about products, bit like a big sister role in the school," said one of the students taking part, capturing the views of many participants.
The impact of the wider Period Dignity Fund across Monmouthshire also demonstrates the scale of support being delivered across the county. Over the past year:
- 4,761 free period pants have been distributed
- 23,860 free tampons have been provided
- 30,644 free sanitary pads have been supplied
- Free period products have been made available through 43 community organisations
- Free products are accessible in 100% of Monmouthshire schools, leisure centres and Monmouthshire County Council hubs
- 140 staff and volunteers have supported delivery
Monmouthshire County Council's says the figures enforce its continued commitment to ensuring that everyone can access the products, education and support they need, whenever they need them.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.