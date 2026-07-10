Police officers are appealing for information which could lead to the whereabouts of a man who hasn’t been seen since last night.

53-year-old Chris Donovan was last seen at around 7pm in Usk last night (Thursday).

Chris is described as a white man, around 5ft 11” tall, with short, shaved hair, a stubbly beard and a cut under his left eye. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, work boots, a dark green t-shirt and a blue hoodie - and was carrying a large rucksack.

He has known links to Usk, Chepstow, Caerleon, Newport, Weston-Super-Mare and Oxford.

Anyone with information on Chris' whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police quoting log reference 2600218648. The force can also be contacted can contact by calling 101, sending a direct message on social media, or via the website.