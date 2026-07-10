Police officers are appealing for information which could lead to the whereabouts of a man who hasn’t been seen since last night.
Chris is described as a white man, around 5ft 11” tall, with short, shaved hair, a stubbly beard and a cut under his left eye. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, work boots, a dark green t-shirt and a blue hoodie - and was carrying a large rucksack.
Anyone with information on Chris' whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police quoting log reference 2600218648. The force can also be contacted can contact by calling 101, sending a direct message on social media, or via the website.
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