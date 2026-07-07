Jacob Nelson, co-founder of SpudBros, said: "We're really excited to be opening in Chepstow and bringing SpudBros to South Wales. We've had so many messages from people asking us to open nearby, so it's brilliant to finally make it happen. Whether you're passing through, commuting, heading into town or travelling across the Severn, we can't wait to welcome everyone through the doors and become part of the local community.”