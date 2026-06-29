For A Bigger Picture Hockney returned to his native Yorkshire. This return to home was cathartic and saw him capture the changing landscape through the seasons, using new techniques, not least iPad drawings and video. Four years later for 82 Portraits and One Still Life, Hockney also adopted a new mode of working, inviting sitters to his studio with a strict deadline of three days for each portrait. The 82 finished paintings are themselves one complete work. Hockney himself acts as a personal guide to the exhibitions along with commentary from the curators and art experts that are a trademark of the excellent Exhibition on Screen films.