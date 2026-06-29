As a timely tribute to the late artist David Hockney, Exhibition on Screen have made available a film originally released for his 80th birthday celebrations in 2017:
Hockney is one of the world's favourite contemporary artists and Britain's most popular and best loved, who has attracted millions of visitors to his blockbuster exhibitions worldwide.
This film featuring intimate and in-depth interviews offers rare insights into the man behind such iconic works as A Bigger Splash and A Closer Grand Canyon, with revealing anecdotes from across his artistic and personal life - from his first trip abroad to Egypt in 1963, to the effects of the death of his close friend Jonathan Silver in 1997.
It also provides the rare chance to explore two of Hockney's landmark exhibitions from his late career. A Royal Academician since 1991, Hockney had a close relationship with the institution, creating both exhibitions specifically for the gallery spaces and so making them entirely unique shows.
For A Bigger Picture Hockney returned to his native Yorkshire. This return to home was cathartic and saw him capture the changing landscape through the seasons, using new techniques, not least iPad drawings and video. Four years later for 82 Portraits and One Still Life, Hockney also adopted a new mode of working, inviting sitters to his studio with a strict deadline of three days for each portrait. The 82 finished paintings are themselves one complete work. Hockney himself acts as a personal guide to the exhibitions along with commentary from the curators and art experts that are a trademark of the excellent Exhibition on Screen films.
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