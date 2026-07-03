Town council's message to Department of Culture, Media and Sport

"We absolutely loved undertaking this task and felt it was a brilliant and creative way to celebrate the places taking part while recognising the tremendous effort that has gone into each bid. The concept has sparked some exciting ideas for us should our application be successful.

“One idea we are particularly enthusiastic about is having the postcards professionally printed and made available through our Tourist Information Centre during our year as Town of Culture. Any proceeds generated would be donated back to the Tourist Information Centre as part of our commitment to supporting its long-term sustainability and helping it continue to serve the community as a vital tourism resource.

“We see great potential in the line artwork created for the reverse of the postcard. We would love to incorporate this style into our wider marketing and promotional materials throughout the year, creating a recognisable visual thread across our Town of Culture branding and communications.

“We would also like to applaud the team for developing such an imaginative approach to this stage of the process. The idea that every participating town will have its place preserved within the digital museum and national archive is incredibly meaningful. It ensures that, regardless of the final outcome, the passion, creativity and ambition demonstrated by each town is acknowledged and celebrated as part of this important moment in our cultural story.

“Thank you again for the opportunity to contribute, and we look forward to seeing the incredible collection of postcards from across the UK."