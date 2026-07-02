A digital postcard from Abergavenny has been sent to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the town’s bid to be named UK Town of Culture.
Following the submission deadline earlier this year, it has been confirmed that Abergavenny has officially entered the competition alongside dozens of others from across Wales and the United Kingdom.
The postcard, which proudly depicts the Town Hall, Angel Hotel, War Memorial and other iconic sites from across the town, sets them against the backdrop of the Skirrid, Sugar Loaf and Blorenge.
“In celebration of our town’s culture and heritage, we have submitted a digital postcard to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS),” an Abergavenny Town Council Spokesperson said.
“We're delighted to announce that Abergavenny Town Council has submitted our official entry to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), celebrating the rich culture, heritage and community spirit that make our town so special.”
“From today, you can see our town's digital postcard on the official competition map. Join us in celebrating our amazing community and all the towns who've entered across the UK using #UKTownofCulture.”
Anyone wishing to support the bid can also get involved by taking their picture taken with our postcard! It will be available in the Tourist Information Office between 10am - 3pm Monday - Saturday, and everyone is encouraged to share their photos on social media, and say why they feel Abergavenny deserves to be the UK Town of Culture.
“Also, the National Museums Liverpool has agreed to accession all of the submitted postcards into its collection, recognising the significance of this national moment. This means Abergavenny's postcard will become part of a permanent collection preserving the story of the inaugural UK Town of Culture competition.”
“Let's show the rest of the UK what makes Abergavenny such an incredible place to live, work and visit.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.