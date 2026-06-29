THE Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jane Mudd, has backed Abergavenny Pride as it celebrates its fourth anniversary. Hundreds of people gathered at Abergavenny Castle for the event, which celebrates diversity, inclusion and Gwent’s LGBTQIA+ community.
The event brought together residents, community groups and partner organisations for a day of celebration, visibility and support. Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said: “Abergavenny Pride is a wonderful celebration of community, inclusion and the freedom to be yourself. I was pleased to support this year’s event and to see so many people and organisations come together in such a positive way.
“Events like this are an important reminder that acceptance, respect and understanding must be at the heart of our communities. Gwent is becoming increasingly diverse, and it is vital that everyone feels valued, represented and safe.
“I want Gwent to be a place where people can live openly and confidently, free from fear or harm. My thanks go to everyone who helped organise Abergavenny Pride and to all those who took part in making it such a welcoming and uplifting occasion.”
Last week Jane Mudd also encouraged residents to sign up to Gwent Police’s online messaging service, Neighbourhood Matters.
Neighbourhood Matters is a free community messaging and engagement service that enables residents to receive localised updates from their neighbourhood policing team.
The service also allows residents to have their say on local policing priorities and respond directly to officers’ updates. It complements the face to face engagement that police officers and community support officers carry out every day across Gwent’s five local authority areas.
Jane Mudd said: “Residents regularly tell me they want more information about what is happening in their local area. They also want to be able to comment on local issues and report information about things that concern them.
“The Chief Constable and I have both committed to a more visible policing service here in Gwent and I am pleased to see officers regularly out in our communities speaking to residents. Neighbourhood Matters complements this work."
To sign up visit www.gwentneighbourhoodmatters.co.uk
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