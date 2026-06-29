Rail passengers using Abergavenny Station have been left facing major travel delays due to an ‘obstruction’ on the track.
The rail operator, Transport for Wales (TfW) has said it will attempt to arrange alternative road transport serving all stations between Newport and Hereford due to the current delays affecting the Welsh Marches Line.
It means travel between major cities from Abergavenny including Newport, Cardiff, Hereford and Manchester is significantly disrupted.
“Due to an obstruction on the track between Newport and Abergavenny, services may be disrupted,” a spokesperson said.
“Disruption is expected to services until 21:00. Alternative road transport is being arranged.”
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