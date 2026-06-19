That same spirit was alive when this author took two Welsh bands touring through the southern states, having first secured a branding endorsement from Wales’s national whiskey company, Penderyn. Along the way I befriended outlaw country musicians who embodied that same edge and independence. From North Carolina came Preacher Stone, a southern rock biker band whose music featured in HBO’s Sons of Anarchy, a series built around an outlaw motorcycle club. I heard their song “That’s Just the Whiskey Talking” before its release, the song opening with the line, “Old No 7 running through my veins” The lineage was unmistakable.