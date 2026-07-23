The mountain route between Blaenavon and a key trunk road has been shut to allow priority access for firefighters attempting to extinguish the ongoing wildfire.
Crews have been battling against difficult conditions for five nights and today is fourth full day on the mountain above the town as the blaze rages on. The latest on the situation can be found here.
Now, police officers have shut Llanover Road, which runs between Blaenavon and the village of Llanover and the A4042, the main road between Newport and Abergavenny. This is to ensure those working to extinguish the fire can have quick access to the mountain and that water and other supplies can make their way to the incident ground as quickly as possible.
Cllr Nick Horler, who represents Blaenavon on Torfaen County Council, confirmed access to residents will be maintained on Llanover Road, but anyone with vehicles has been asked to park as far away from the centre of the road as possible to allow fire engines to pass through.
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