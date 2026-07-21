A theatre group from Abergavenny has announced its fourth fundraising concert for charity, this time raising money for those suffering with Alzheimer’s.
Forget Me Not Productions will be performing to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society, Jukebox Journey. A celebration of the unforgettable songs that bring iconic jukebox musicals to life. The evening will be filled with ballads, uplifting anthems, and timeless classics from some of the world’s most beloved stage productions. 'Jukebox Journey' brings together all genres of music in a spectacular concert experience performed live on stage.
Whether you’re a lifelong musical theatre fan or simply love great music, this is a night of entertainment, nostalgia, and unforgettable performances. Don't miss out! Tickets are available for £15 for the show on September 5 at The Borough Theatre.
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