THERE are fast cars. There are flash cars, there are family cars, there are forsaken bangers, and then there's the sort of car you can fit a pub's worth of drinkers in.
Check out this jolly lot who are about to embark on an even jollier outing.
Although it's not technically a car, but a charabanc, the distinction wouldn't have mattered an awful lot to this mob who were preparing to leave the Old Mitre at Llantilio Pertholey in 1920.
Look closely and you can just about make out the churchyard on the right.
The Old Mitre is no more. It’s been converted to cottages, but back in the day, as well as home to many a Mardy boozehound, it used to be the stomping ground for the society of the Ancient Order of Shepherds.
Yet whether the day-trippers in this picture belonged to that rarefied group or were just a bunch of regulars looking for a change of scenery cannot be ascertained.
What we do know is the names of a lot of them, and they were all living on the Mardy at the time.
In no particular order, we have Bill West, Fred Worthington, Ivor Hinton, Peter Francis, Ivor Jenkins, John West, Harry Powell and Frank Porter amongst the ranks of the suited and booted.
If you look closely, the driver, standing beside the motor, whose name is Harry Powell, doesn't seem to have a face, which is admittedly a bit disconcerting, but the passage of time is a funny old thing.
The pub's landlord George James is in the front of the vehicle, second from the left and wearing a homburg.
The lady standing with her hand resting on the charabanc is his daughter, Mabel James, and her stepsister, Ellen Vaughan, stands just behind her.
Ellen continued to run the Old Mitre after her father's death and apparently was renowned for wearing unfashionably long skirts. Go figure!
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