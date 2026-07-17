A key mountain route linking two valleys towns will be closed next week while emergency repairs take place to fill in a sinkhole that appeared recently.
The B4248 is currently down to single lane traffic, but will be closed entirely next week to allow for investigation work and repairs to a sinkhole in the carriageway. The road will be closed near the junction with Whistle Road, from 9am on Monday July 20. The work is expected to take up to a week.
A diversion route will be signposted via Abergavenny using the A465 and A4042. The diversion route will be removed and engineers will work to reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so.
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