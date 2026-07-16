One of the most popular family restaurants in Abergavenny will shut for the last time in a matter of weeks after its owners announced they would be consigning the popular nationwide chain to the past.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Brewers Fayre would disappear from the UK for good. In May, the onwers, Whitbread plc, which also owns Premier Inn, said it would be cutting all restaurant locations from its portfolio, also including Beefeater.
The cult classic restaurants have been a staple of debate over where to eat in British households for decades, and their culling was not an easy decision to make according to its Chief Executive.
We always challenge ourselves to improve and, in light of significant cost increases in the form of business rates and national insurance, as well as the implied market discount to our inherent value, we've looked hard at the options open to us to maximise value creation over the medium and long-term,” Dominic Paul said at the time.
Now, it can be confirmed that the Abergavenny location will close on Monday September 7 alongside all its other locations. Members of the restaurant’s loyalty scheme, Brewers Fayre Bonus Club, were told the news on Wednesday when they received emails telling them how long they had left to make the most of their perks.
“Thank you for your membership of our Brewers Fayre Bonus Club loyalty programme,” the message read.
“We appreciate your support and custom to date. We have some important news to share about the future of the programme. As you may have ween, we recently announced changes to our business, which is resulting in the closure of our Branded Restaurants. This means that on Monday September 7 2026, your local Brewers Fayre and all other UK and Northern Ireland Brewers Fayre Restaurants will close.”
Locals have described the departure of Brewers Fayre from the town as a big blow to the local community at a time when many struggle to find an affordable option to take their families out for a meal.
The Abergavenny Restaurant has also served as something as a hub for the community over the years. Currently, the local Combined Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club meets there on a Saturday.
However, it’s unclear what the next purpose of the building will be. Whitbread did say that some of the buildings could serve as extensions of existing Premier Inn hotels - Abergavenny’s hotel is on the same plot as the current Brewer’s Fayre.
But sadly, it does not seem as though this will happen in Abergavenny through Whitbread directly. The freehold for building has gone up for sale with Christie and Co, meaning the hospitality giant is looking to offload the site altogether.
The purpose-built, detached restaurant is on the market for £585,000 plus VAT and boasts a commercial kitchen, walk-in fridge and freezer, office, staff room, utility room and everything else a prospective owner would need to reopen the premises as a restaurant.
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