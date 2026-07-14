Head over to St Mary’s Priory this August for a hog roast and live band in aid of a special exhibition coming to Abergavenny in 2027!
The hog will be provided by Pigs on Spits and live cover and, Primary Covers, will be providing the entertainment from 7pm on August 15. There’s also a raffle and the bar will be open!
All proceeds will be going towards bringing ‘The Longest Yarn’ exhibition to Abergavenny in May next year, a huge display made completely from wool that chronicles the life of those who made the effort on the home front during the Second World War.
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