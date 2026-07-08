CHEPSTOW Racecourse will celebrate a landmark milestone this summer as one of Wales' best-known sporting venues marks 100 years since it first opened its gates.
The Centenary Raceday will honour a century of racing history at the Wye Valley course, which welcomed its first racegoers on August 6, 1926, and has since become home to some of the biggest moments in British racing.
Racegoers attending the anniversary fixture can look forward to a full afternoon of flat racing alongside centenary-themed entertainment, heritage displays and tributes celebrating the people, horses and memorable moments that have shaped the venue over the last century.
Chepstow's story began in 1925 when a group of South Wales businessmen and landowners purchased the Piercefield House estate with the ambition of creating a new racecourse.
Despite facing financial challenges before construction was completed, the venue officially opened on August 6, 1926, with its inaugural meeting attracting large crowds eager to experience top-class racing in South Wales. The first race ever run at the course was won by Lord Harewood's colt Conca D'Oro, helping establish what became known as the "Welsh Goodwood".
Although the course almost closed after its opening meeting because of mounting construction costs, support from its directors ensured its survival. Jump racing arrived in 1927 and, over time, National Hunt racing grew to become the course's biggest attraction. Flat racing also produced memorable moments, including champion jockey Gordon Richards riding 11 consecutive winners across two days in 1933.
During the Second World War, racing was suspended as the venue became RAF Chepstow, serving as an operational outpost with a grass runway constructed through the centre of the course. Aircraft including Hawker Hurricanes, Vickers Wellingtons and Bristol Blenheims operated from the site.
Following the war, Chepstow entered a new era when the Welsh Grand National moved to the course in 1949 following the closure of Cardiff and Caerleon racecourses. The race has since become one of the highlights of the National Hunt season and remains among Britain's most prestigious long-distance steeplechases.
Many legendary horses have written their names into Chepstow folklore through the Welsh Grand National. Corbiere triumphed in 1982 before going on to win the Aintree Grand National, while Bonanza Boy became a crowd favourite after winning back-to-back renewals in 1988 and 1989. Synchronised added his name to the roll of honour in 2009 before later capturing the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2012.
Today, the venue, operated by Arena Racing Company, continues to host a busy calendar of flat and jump racing throughout the year.
As part of the centenary celebrations, visitors will be able to enjoy heritage displays charting the racecourse's history alongside live racing and family entertainment. Racegoers can also take advantage of special drinks offers during the first hour after the gates open, while children aged 17 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
Organisers say the Centenary Raceday will celebrate not only the racecourse itself but also the generations of jockeys, trainers, owners, stable staff, volunteers and loyal supporters who have helped shape Chepstow over the past century, while looking ahead to the next 100 years of racing in South Wales.
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