Get involved with the group in Abergavenny helping people to build their confidence and form new friendships.
The town’s ‘Say Aphasia’ group is one of 30 across the United Kingdom and it is run by people with the condition to help rebuild communication skills including reading, writing and speaking.
Aphasia is a communication disability, primarily caused by a stroke, brain haemorrhage, head injury or brain tumour. These can cause the communication centres of the brain to become damaged.
“They are understanding communities; through connection and acceptance those affected are encouraged to build their confidence to new levels and learn how to live with aphasia from peers,” said Millie Evans, from the Abergavenny group.
“Our support sessions are a place to form friendships and share experiences. The lack of traditional modes of communication from having aphasia has the potential to be isolating. Building connections with people who are going through similar experiences is a crucial part of finding a sense of belonging.”
“During these sessions people can also partake in creative activities such as painting and singing. These enable expression when words aren’t always an option. These groups also offer supportive environments for anyone struggling and give people a place to practice and develop modes of communication at their own pace.”
Say Aphasia is a charity that provides inclusive spaces across the country where adults with acquired communication disabilities can connect and feel confident living with the condition.
It strives for a world where people with aphasia can stay connected to society and have a good quality of life.
The founder of this charity, Colin Lyall had an incident which resulted in him having aphasia. In his case, he had a stroke in 2013 at the age of 50. To him and his family, he seemed to be too young to experience a stroke, but the fact is that even somebody in their twenties could have one.
The various groups are also supported by many professionals from healthcare settings such as speech therapists and rehabilitation teams. Other organisations also lend their expertise to make the group sessions as productive as possible, including the Stroke Association and Aphasia Alliance. Our charity prides itself in being peer led by people with first hand experience of aphasia.
The Abergavenny drop in support group is every Wednesday at 10.30am to 12.00p, at the Waitrose Cafe in Llanfoist.
This group also works on the use of Tactus Therapy, these are apps and web tools designed to aid and develop skills in writing, speaking, reading and more. Sessions do not require bookings, but optional member forms are available on the Say Aphasia website.
This is an accessible location, run by peer leader Nick. They are passionate about welcoming new members (and people are encouraged to bring along family if they desire). There is no pressure to do anything but relax and use the opportunity to build communication skills and confidence. Anyone interested can also sign up for sms reminders and updates about the group.
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