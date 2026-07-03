Wye Valley Chamber Music’s annual Summer Residency runs from 20-26th July this year with three concerts: in St Briavels Church, Wednesday, 22July @ 7pm, an Open Day at Treowen Manor, Wonastow, Nr Monmouth, (www.treowen.co.uk), Saturday, 25 July 1130-1730 and at Hellens Manor, Much Marcle, (https://hellensmanor.com/) Sunday 26th July @ 3pm.
The Residency is a joyful celebration of chamber music where talented young musicians perform with internationally renowned artists and tutors. During the residency, the young musicians rehearse with and have masterclasses from their tutors, before performing with them in three concerts.
This year four young ensembles are taking part - the Orb Piano Trio and the Millais, Mirari and Vita String Quartets. Their tutors are Daniel Tong (Artistic Director, piano), Krysia Osostowicz (violin), Ásdis Valdimarsdottir (viola) and Robin Michael (cello).
Concert audiences can look forward to hearing some great chamber music by among others Beethoven, Mozart, Fauré, Schubert, Brahms and Dvořák. On Wednesday 22nd July in St. Briavels church the programme includes Beethoven’s Sonata for Violin and Piano in G, Op.96 and Dvořák’s String Quartet in F Op 96 ‘American’. At Hellens Manor, on Sunday 26th July at 3pm the programme includes Dvorak’s Piano Quartet in E flat Op 87, Schubert’s String Quintet in C, D956 (Mov 1&2), and Brahms’ Piano Trio in B, Op.8. Tickets for these concerts are £22 each (£7 for students).
On Saturday 25th July at Treowen Manor, masterclasses in the morning will be followed by a delicious lunch and an afternoon concert including Faure’s Piano Quartet in G minor, Op45 and Bartok’s String Quartet No 3 performed by the young ensembles and their course tutors. Open Day tickets are £60, £25 students, including lunch and refreshments.
The full programme for each concert is on www.wyevalleyfestival.com. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/wyevalleyfestival
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