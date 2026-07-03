Concert audiences can look forward to hearing some great chamber music by among others Beethoven, Mozart, Fauré, Schubert, Brahms and Dvořák. On Wednesday 22nd July in St. Briavels church the programme includes Beethoven’s Sonata for Violin and Piano in G, Op.96 and Dvořák’s String Quartet in F Op 96 ‘American’. At Hellens Manor, on Sunday 26th July at 3pm the programme includes Dvorak’s Piano Quartet in E flat Op 87, Schubert’s String Quintet in C, D956 (Mov 1&2), and Brahms’ Piano Trio in B, Op.8. Tickets for these concerts are £22 each (£7 for students).