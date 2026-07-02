As with all Amgueddfa Cymru museums, entry to Big Pit is free. A charging trial for the Underground Tour has been in place since last year and met criticism from the public. But the free entry period over the summer holidays means that families and visitors to Big Pit will be able to enjoy the guided Underground Tour for free, as well as the range of other free displays and buildings at Big Pit such as the Pithead Baths, King Coal: The Mining Experience, and historic colliery buildings.