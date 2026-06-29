Laura Anne Jones MS, who is the Shadow Minister for Food, Farming and Rural Affairs, made the comments at a visit to Keepers Lodge Farm in Llanishen alongside the British Association for Shooting and Conservation Wales.
“Shooting is an integral part of the cultural, economic and environmental fabric of Wales. It supports jobs, brings money into rural communities and helps sustain tourism and hospitality businesses all year around,” she said.
“For many rural areas, especially during the winter months, these activities are an economic lifeline.”
The visit also focused on those who support the conservation benefits linked to shooting and countryside management. Shooting and its associated habitat creation and management, deliver significant environmental benefits including an estimated £26.8 million through carbon sequestration, £1.2 million in public health benefits, £15.1 million in recreational value and £4.2 million in food, farming and forestry value.
“Reform wants the new Welsh Government to recognise the invaluable contribution shooting makes to rural Wales - to our environment and to our economy - and to support it and the work of BASC in Wales,” Ms Jones continued.
“Species action plans’ are really needed in order to protect species, agricultural crops, forestry and native flora and fauna here. So I hope that the new Welsh Government recognise the necessity for them, or we are going to lose some species forever.”
The Green Party said it would introduce a ban on all hunting in its 2024 General Election manifesto, although there was no mention of the policy ahead of the recent Senedd election.
Meanwhile, Welsh Labour said it wanted to continue moving towards greater regulation for the sector before it lost that election. Plaid Cymru has described the potential of gamekeeping as a healthy source of sustainable food as “undervalued.”
The Conservatives have also previously said they would ensure shooting remains part of Wales’ future.
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