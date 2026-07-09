Lilly Jones’ body was discovered on the night of Monday June 22 after being reported missing on the weekend before. A murder investigation into her death is ongoing.
Loved ones say she will be remembered for her love of music, ranging from My Chemical Romance to Kate Bush. They say the word ‘heartbroken’ doesn’t come close to the pain they feel.
“We’d like to focus more in Lilly and the beautiful person she is rather than the horrific thing she’s been forced to endure,” they said.
“Lilly if the most beautiful, kind and caring little girl we had the privilege to call our daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend.”
“She is completely and utterly herself, she’s quirky and confident, sassy and dramatic and loves her music.”
“Her eclectic taste in music took us from My Chemical Romance to Kate Bush and absolutely unapologetically sang every word at the top of her voice, no matter who’s listening.”
“We could write a book about how amazing and accepting of all types of people she is, advocating for anyone who needed her to.”
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection to Lilly’s tragic death, and a trial is due to begin in November.
Anyone with information relating to the case Anyone with CCTV footage or information that could assist the criminal investigation can speak to police officers in person, or contact Gwent Police online.
Call 101, quoting log reference 2600194414, or send a direct message on Facebook or X, or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
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