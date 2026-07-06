AN inquest has heard how 14-year old Lilly Jones preliminary cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest.
On June 20 the teenager was was reported missing from her home in Blaina before she was discovered in Duffryn Park woodlands two days later.
A 14-year-old boy appeared in court last week charged with her murder.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is expected to stand trial in November.
The short inquest heard that emergency services attended the woodlands but Lilly was later pronounced dead.
Senior Gwent Coroner Caroline Saunders explained it was appropriate to hold an inquest due to the traumatic nature of the teenager’s death. However, due to the ongoing police investigation it would be adjourned to a later date.
Ms Saunders said, "As a result of that information and given Lilly Jones has died a traumatic death it falls to be investigated under the terms of an inquest and I formally open an inquest. The matter will be adjourned so further enquiries can be made.
"The inquest is paused due to an ongoing police and criminal investigation. Once that investigation has concluded it will return to the coroners' service to determine whether an inquest needs to be resumed."
A provisional inquest date was given as April 6, 2027.
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