She has been formally identified as 14-year-old Lilly Jones who had been reported as missing.
A 14-year-old boy who was charged with murder appeared in Cardiff Crown Court on Monday June 29, he cannot be named for legal reasons.
Has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance.
Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas said:
"Our thoughts remain with Lilly's family and friends at this difficult time. Her family continue to be supported by specialist officers.
“I want to reiterate that it is vital that people consider how their language, especially comments made online, could affect our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.”
"The defendant cannot be named for legal reasons and should not be done so by anyone else on social media platforms.”
"We still have officers in the area and I'd like to thank the local community for the continued support they have shown us in the last week as we have been undertaking enquiries.”
Anyone with CCTV footage or information that could assist our investigation, can speak to police officers in person, or contact us on the usual channels.
You can contact police on 101, quoting log reference 2600194414, you can send a direct message on Facebook or X, or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
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