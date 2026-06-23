Gwent Police has launched a murder investigation after the body of a young woman was found in the Duffryn Park area of Blaina on Monday 22 June, at about 10.10pm.
Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Lilly, aged 14, who had been reported as missing to Gwent Police has been informed.
An appeal to help find Lilly, who has links to Brynmawr, was launched yesterday morning by Gwent Police.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas, said: "We understand that this will cause distress and concern amongst our communities.
"We have a large police presence in the area at this time as enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death. Our officers are here and available for you to speak to.
"We encourage anyone with information to please speak with us or you can contact us on the usual channels."
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. You can contact police on 101, quoting 2600197059, you can send a direct message on Facebook or X, or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
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