The search is on for a 14-year-old girl from Blaenau Gwent who hasn’t been seen since Saturday night.
She is described as white, around 5ft 6 inches tall, with a medium build and long black hair.
Lily was last seen wearing a long black dress and black sandals.
Anyone with information on Lily's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send the force a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2600194414.
Lily is also urged to get in touch to confirm that she is safe and well.
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