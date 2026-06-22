The search is on for a 14-year-old girl from Blaenau Gwent who hasn’t been seen since Saturday night.

Lily was last seen in High Street, Blaina at around 6.50pm on Saturday 20 June.

She is described as white, around 5ft 6 inches tall, with a medium build and long black hair.

Lily was last seen wearing a long black dress and black sandals.

She has known links to areas in Brynmawr

Anyone with information on Lily's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send the force a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2600194414.

Lily is also urged to get in touch to confirm that she is safe and well.