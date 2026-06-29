A major route in Monmouthshire is closed this evening, as emergency services warn drivers to expect lengthy delays as a result of the diverted route.
The A40 is closed in both directions between Raglan and Abergavenny. Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes for their journey, emergency services are at the scene.
Local traffic data from the AA has been showing some delays approaching Hardwick Roundabout. The A40 is currently inaccessible from this point, the best diversion is to drive parallel to the dual carriageway via the B5498.
“The A40 is currently closed between Abergavenny and Raglan, both directions,” a spokesperson said.
“Diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.”
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