Medics have been flown in to a park in Abergavenny this evening, as the landing helicopter left nearby residents concerned.
The Wales Air Ambulance landed in Bailey Park at around 7.30pm on Monday night after taking off from Cardiff Heliport. The online service, RescueRadar.co.uk, confirmed the helicopter took flight at 7.16pm and arrived on the scene within 16 minutes.
At 7.54pm the helicopter took off and returned to Cardiff heliport at around 8.15pm.
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