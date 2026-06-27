The recent heatwave brought unprecedented challenges with it for many. Schools, offices, recycling centres, shops and cafes closed across Abergavenny and beyond. But one group of people had no choice but to go to work.
While most of us followed the advice issued by local authorities and public services followed advice to stay hydrated, keep indoors and travel only when necessary, those working in healthcare settings were working tirelessly to ensure they kept patients - and each other - as cool as possible.
At Nevill Hall hospital in Abergavenny, staff funded their own hydration trolley complete with fruit and drinks to keep patients cool throughout the day while others engaged with the community to get fans brought to the wards where they were needed most (read that story here).
On Thursday, the estates team had to tackle a major water leak at the hospital while making sure vital equipment and servics ran throughout the extreme tropical night in challenging conditions.
Meanwhile, at A&E, teams may have broken a sweat, but they still provided life-saving care to those who needed it most. They even had to evacuate patients due to a small fire in the Acute Medical Unit due to an overheating incident. Staff worked until the area was cleared and thanks to their professionalism, the unit was able to open the following day. Staff also provided ice lollies to courier drivers and contractors working at the hospital during the intense heat to make sure services kept moving.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board thanked its 15,000-strong team for all of their contributions over the course of a very challenging week.
From wards to community teams, estates to emergency care, colleagues have stepped up, supporting patients and each other with resilience, compassion and ingenuity.
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