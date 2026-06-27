Meanwhile, at A&E, teams may have broken a sweat, but they still provided life-saving care to those who needed it most. They even had to evacuate patients due to a small fire in the Acute Medical Unit due to an overheating incident. Staff worked until the area was cleared and thanks to their professionalism, the unit was able to open the following day. Staff also provided ice lollies to courier drivers and contractors working at the hospital during the intense heat to make sure services kept moving.