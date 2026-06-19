Motorists on the eastbound side, heading towards Monmouth, are still facing significant delays while emergency services wait for recovery specialists to take away the two vehicles involved in the collision.
“We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A40, Raglan at around 12pm on Friday 19 June,” they said.
“The collision involved two vehicles, and no injuries were reported. One lane of the A40 heading towards Monmouth remains closed for the vehicles to be recovered.”
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