HABERDASHERS’ Monmouth School welcomed back alumnus and 2026 contestant Daniel Llewelyn Williams for a special visit which brought professional kitchen pressure straight into the classroom.
Fresh from the BBC series, the Steak on Six chef at the Celtic Manor resort led two dynamic cookery sessions for Year 10 pupils, challenging them to recreate his complex, zero-waste dish, Spicy Cauliflower Four Ways within just 90 minutes.
Before moving into a career incorporating cooking, Daniel built a career in creative industries.
During the visit students had the opportunity to master their culinary skills and learn the importance of food preparation.
Using all parts of the single cauliflower, pupils crafted a range of elements including tikka masala spiced steak, caramelised purée, pickled cauliflower, sriracha butter emulsion, crispy leaves and za’atar crumb.
Creating this dish highlighted the importance of precision, timing and creativity which students were able to take into consideration.
Daniel was impressed by the pupils adding, “It’s not an easy brief, especially under time pressure, but they approached it with real focus and determination.
“Cooking like this is about discipline and creativity and they showed both.”
One year 11 pupil added: “It felt like being in a real professional kitchen. There was a lot to think about, but it was such an exciting experience, especially seeing the whole dish come together at the end.”
The session offered a valuable insight into modern cooking, highlighting both sustainability and the importance of making the most of every ingredient.
Daniel is already planning to return, and for Haberdashers’ Monmouth School, it was a lovely reminder that success on screen can translate into something even more meaningful back in the classroom.
The session enabled students to build on their confidence in the kitchen while learning invaluable hands-on experience to prepare dishes they might have never made or heard of before.
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