A Rockfield couple are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary this month, marking 60 years of marriage.
Brian and Ruth Edwards met whilst studying at Usk Agricultural College and were married on 15 June 1966 at Llansoy Church, followed by a reception at The Star, Llansoy and honeymooning in Barnstaple, Somerset.
A Rockfield native, Brian was captain of both the men’s rugby and cricket teams at college and was the highest grading agricultural student in the county.
Born Ruth Parry, daughter to Albert and Gwyneth Parry of Pencarreg Farm, Llansoy, she was captain of the netball team at Usk College where she studied rural domestic economy and was a member of Llansoy and Llangwm Young Farmers Club,
On leaving college, Ruth became a dental nurse for Harries and Palmer in Monmouth. From there, she worked as a cook for Lt. Col. Harding Rolls and then at Monmouth General Hospital and latterly Nimbus Records.
The couple began their life together at Whitehall Farm, Rockfield where they raised four sons and a daughter, establishing a herd of pedigree Holstein cows which the family continue to milk today in a recently installed robotic set-up.
Ruth served as a county councillor for 18 years for the Llantilio Crossenny ward and was the first female chairman of Monmouthshire NFU and a past president of Monmouthshire NFU Ladies, of which she remains an active member. Over the years, she has also won many dressing making and baking awards at different events.
Brian is the current president of Llangattock Vibon Avel Ploughing Society and regularly judges the society’s hedging competitions. Over the years, he has been a keen skittles and crib player and is also a passionate gardener. Mr Edwards is a past member of Monmouth YFC and was also a long-standing member of the local community council.
They have 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
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