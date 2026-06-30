A MINUTE silence was held by Blaenau Gwent councillors at the start of a council meeting in memory of Lilly Jones.
The silent tribute was paid by members of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Children, Young People and Families scrutiny committee on Monday afternoon, June 29.
During the last week, Blaenau Gwent residents have been rocked by the news that a body, believed to be that of Lilly Jones, 14, was found in Duffryn Park, Blaina on Monday, June 22.
At the meeting, committee chairman Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “I think it would be poignant if we have a one-minute silence out of respect to the tragic events that took place in Blaina recently.”
Following the silence, Cllr Hodgins thanked all councillors and staff for being “very respectful” during the pause.
During the harrowing week, St Peter’s Church has been a focal point for the community of Blaina.
County borough councillor for Blaina, Cllr Lisa Winnett (Labour) said: “There was a beautiful service in St Peter’s Church on Sunday where the vicar spoke, also gave prayers for Lilly and her family.
“Thank you to St Peter’s Church for being there for family, friends and the community to be able to visit and pay their respects to Lilly this week.
“From being able to light a candle, sign the book of condolences or just have someone to speak to.
“So many people have told me how much they have appreciated this.”
Brynmawr Foundation School, where Lilly was a pupil, has created an area for people who want leave flowers or a tribute to Lilly.
The school has said: “Our thoughts are with family and loved ones at this difficult time.”
Support to pupils and staff who have been affected is being provided by the school.
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