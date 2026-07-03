Firefighters in Abergavenny came to the rescue of the dedicated volunteers in one of the town’s parks after their access to the nearby stream was cut off.
On Thursday evening, the local fire service gave the flower beds more than a drop of water and kindly offered to water the rest of the gardens, before watering the rockery at the main gate.
The volunteers have not been able to water the plants for three weeks since the stream dried up, so the help of the local community left those who love and care for one of Abergavenny’s premier green spaces.
“We'd been watching all our hard work in those 6 big flowerbeds fade away over the past 2 to 3 weeks,” they said.
“Hats off to you guys, you're our heroes.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.