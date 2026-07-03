Firefighters spent a large part of Thursday night battling a barn fire in Gilwern as crews from across South Wales raced to the scene.
Locals reported the scenes of black smoke billowing from the village earlier that afternoon and motorists were advised to take extra care on surrounding roads.
“SWFRS received a call at approximately 16:51 to reports of a fire at Maes Y Berllan Barn, Gilwern,” a spokesperson said.
“Crews, four appliances and two water bowsers from Ebbw Vale, Tredegar, Maindee and Aberbargoed attended the incident alongside crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.”
“Crews extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, personal respirators, thermal imaging cameras and small gear. STOP message was received around 23:24.”
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