In the last twelve months alone, Poundland, Pandora, The Little Kitchen, Oxfam, Toolstation and O’Connells bakery have all announced their departure from the town centre. The outdoor giant, Trespass, had also hosted a closing down sale and the unit is on the market. But the shift away from the town centre isn’t forcing all of these people out of business. In fact, most are moving in order to stay open.