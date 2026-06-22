Waste collection times in Monmouthshire are to change this week due to the risks the warm weather poses to teams across the county as temperatures continue to climb.
In Monmouthshire, the Met Office has warned temperatures could be as high as 40 degrees celsius on Wednesday and Thursday this week with a red weather warning covering both days. An amber warning for extreme heat is already in force until the red alert takes over.
Now, businesses and authorities across the country are making plans as the prolonged spell of hot weather promises greater risks for those who need to work outdoors. Workers here will be heading out much earlier than usual to catch the coolest time of the day at the start of the morning.
“Due to the current hot weather, our waste collection crews will be starting their rounds earlier than usual,” a spokesperson said.
“This change is to help protect the health and safety of our staff, who work in physically demanding conditions and are more at risk during high temperatures.What this means for you: Please ensure your bins are placed out for collection the night before your scheduled day, or no later than 6:00am. Collections may take place earlier than you are used to, so putting bins out in advance will help avoid any missed collections.We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this period of hot weather.”
The council has also said that it is reminding visitors and residents to stay safe during the period of hot weather and that everyone is more vulnerable when temperatures climb.
The Met Office will continue to monitor the situation as disruption is expected to affect daily life, including transport infrastructure and work arrangements.
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