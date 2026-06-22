Babies and toddlers can’t regulate their body temperature well. Avoid covering prams or buggies with blankets or cloths as this can trap heat. Use lightweight bedding and keep rooms as cool as possible. Sometimes, downstairs rooms may be cooler than upstairs for sleeping. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion. If you or someone else feels unwell during hot weather move to a cool place, rest, and drink water. If symptoms worsen, it may become heatstroke, which is a medical emergency. The signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and what to do, are available on the NHS Wales website.