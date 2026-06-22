Public health experts are issuing an urgent call for people across Wales to look out for one another, as the country faces a period of extreme heat. Heat-related illness can affect anyone, regardless of age or health — but the risks are greatest for older people, babies and very young children, who can deteriorate quickly in high temperatures. It’s important to try to stay as cool as possible by doing the following:
- Try to stay in the shade
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day
- Keep buildings cool by closing curtains, blinds and windows during the day, opening them again in the evening
- Use a sunscreen of SPF 30 and above with at least 4-star UVA protection
Babies and toddlers can’t regulate their body temperature well. Avoid covering prams or buggies with blankets or cloths as this can trap heat. Use lightweight bedding and keep rooms as cool as possible. Sometimes, downstairs rooms may be cooler than upstairs for sleeping. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion. If you or someone else feels unwell during hot weather move to a cool place, rest, and drink water. If symptoms worsen, it may become heatstroke, which is a medical emergency. The signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and what to do, are available on the NHS Wales website.
Professor Sarah Jones, Consultant in Environmental Public Health for Public Health Wales, said: “We need to adapt the way that we live during spells of extreme heat to make sure we keep everyone well. Taking just a few minutes to check in on family, friends and neighbours could be lifesaving. A knock at the door, a phone call or a simple text message can make a critical difference to someone who is struggling in the heat and may not be able to ask for help themselves.”
When it is very hot, try if you can to plan your day to avoid peak sun hours. Try to exercise, walk the dog or run errands in the early morning or late evening. Keep strenuous activity to early mornings or until the weather is cooler in the evenings. If you are going outside, consider wearing a wide brimmed hat and loose-fitting clothing.
It may be tempting to cool off in lakes or rivers, but cold-water shock is a real danger when jumping in. Remember to enter water slowly to reduce the risk of cold-water shock. You should never swim in a reservoir. If you find yourself in trouble in the water, remember the lifesaving advice: #FloatToLive.
What to do if you feel unwell in the heat
- Tell someone
- Move to a cooler area
- Sip cold water and avoid sugary, alcoholic, hot or caffeinated drinks
- Call NHS 111 for advice or 999 in an emergency
Weather expert Jonathan Powell has warned that high temperatures could be here to stay in the coming years and could be accompanied by increased flooding in the winter months
“Whilst not unusual given the time of year to see such high temperatures, it is of concern when values edge past 30 degrees Celsius and move into the middle 30s,” he said.
“Heatwaves are to be expected, but the severity of them is likely to become more intense over the decades to come, so whereas mid to late 20s were the accepted range in previous decades, (aside 1976), this has now shifted to late 20s to mid 30s, as the momentum toward extreme versions of the weather continues to gather pace with climate change.
“As a parallel, whilst we have these very high values in summer, the impact will be counter-balanced but not extreme cold conditions in winter, but by incidences of flooding which will also see an increase in severity, incorporating places that have before been deemed less vulnerable. No one single measure can prevent either heat or flooding occurring, with flood defences probably proving wholly inadequate in the long-term,” said Mr Powell.
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