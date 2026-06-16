Colleagues from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to cancer services at the prestigious Moondance Cancer Awards.
Clare Small, the Senior Programme Manager for Cancer Services was recognised for Cancer Services Leadership and Delivery. Meanwhile. Sian Lewis, who is the Macmillan AHP Cancer Lead, received an Excellence Award for Nursing, Clinical and Diagnostic Practise.
The biennial awards celebrate individuals and teams across NHS Wales and partner organisations who demonstrate exceptional dedication, innovation and commitment to improving cancer care - from early detection and diagnosis to treatment and ongoing support.
The Moondance Cancer Awards shine a light on the remarkable people delivering, leading and innovating cancer services across NHS Wales. From partnership working with national and regional organisations to improvements in diagnostics and patient involvement, the awards showcase the dedication of those making a real difference to patients and families affected by cancer.
This year’s winners highlight the extraordinary work taking place across the Health Board, with staff recognised for their leadership, collaborative approach and focus on delivering better outcomes for patients.
In addition, colleagues were part of the South East Wales Cancer of Unknown Primary (CUP) Team, which took top honours in the ‘Cancer Treatment – Innovation & Improvement’ category. This award celebrates a truly collaborative, patient-centred approach to managing Cancer of Unknown Primary. The team brings together expertise from across multiple Health Boards, organisations and disciplines, including oncology, radiology and pathology.
Through strong multidisciplinary working, the team has developed a comprehensive and innovative service. Key achievements include: These improvements have enhanced patient experience and outcomes - enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis, improving treatment planning, and increasing referral and treatment rates. The team’s work has also gained national recognition and is helping to shape best practice across the UK.
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