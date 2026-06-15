Motorists across Monmouthshire are advised to plan ahead this summer as local authorities implement a sweeping series of temporary road closures. Issued by Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services for Monmouthshire County Council, the notices outline vital infrastructure upgrades spanning gas main replacements, water works, resurfacing, and essential poling.
Extensive Disruptions in Abergavenny
The brunt of the disruptions will be felt in and around Abergavenny. Commuters should prepare for a month-long closure on Regent Street from June 22 to July 26, 2026, to allow for critical gas main replacement works. Signed diversions will direct traffic via Victoria Street, Merthyr Road, and Frogmore Street.
Shortly after, Stanhope Street will close from June 30 to July 2, 2026, for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water repairs, rerouting traffic via Chapel Road and Pen Y Pound.
Essential road resurfacing will also trigger several short-term, phased closures:
- Old Barn Way: Closed from June 23 to June 24 (9am–4pm) with local diversions via Meadway and Hillcrest Road.
- Queen Street: Closed overnight from June 25 to June 29 (6pm–midnight). Because it is a no-through route, no signed diversion is available.
- Mill Street: Closed overnight from June 30 to July 1 (6pm –midnight). No signed diversion will be active, but site operatives will assist traffic flow.
- Rural Routes: On June 18 (8am–5pm), utility poling works will require staggered closures on Ty-Canol Road, Little Mill Road, and the C34.1 Dobsons Farm to Ty Hir stretch.
Regional Closures and Poling Works
Outside the town centre, rural commuters must also adapt to single-day closures orchestrated for safe poling operations. Trevyr Road in Grosmont will close for an 80-metre stretch on June 17, followed by Llanover Road in Llanfair Kilgeddin on June 22.
Further poling restrictions will impact Llanvetherine’s C13.7 route (Llanvair Grange to Pont Gilbert) on June 23, and a 70-metre section of Elms Lane in Llantilio Pertholey on June 24. Each site will operate primarily between 8am and 5pm, with clearly signed local diversion routes available.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that reasonable access will be maintained for all fronting properties during these periods. However, officials remind the public that violating these temporary restrictions constitutes a statutory offence under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. Drivers are urged to allow extra travel time.
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