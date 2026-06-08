Motorists using Old Barn Way in Abergavenny are being advised to plan alternative routes as a section of the road undergoes essential resurfacing later this month.
Monmouthshire County Council has announced intentions to temporarily close a 195-metre stretch of the road from its junction with Ysguborwen. The closure will take place between June 23 and June 24, with crews operating daily from 9am to 4pm to ensure works are completed safely.
Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services for Monmouthshire County Council, confirmed that reasonable access will be maintained for all fronting properties on the street throughout the project. To assist local traffic, three distinct signed diversionary routes will be active via Meadway, Hillcrest Road, Ysguborwen, and Bishop Crescent. Drivers are urged to leave extra travel time during these hours.
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