Monmouthshire County Council has issued a notice of intention to implement a temporary traffic regulation order affecting the R60 Clytha Road in Llancayo near Usk. The measure is necessary to facilitate essential highway repair works, which will be executed under strictly maintained safety protocols.
The planned closure will affect a 245-meter section of the R60 Clytha Road, extending directly from its junction with the B4598 Kemeys Road. Operations are scheduled to commence on June 5, 2026 and are projected for completion by June 8 . To mitigate local traffic disruption, works will be confined to off-peak hours, operating daily between 09:30 and 15:00.
A signed diversionary route will be established via Church Road and the B4598 Kemeys Road. The council has confirmed that reasonable access will be maintained for all properties fronting the affected length of road throughout the enforcement period.
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