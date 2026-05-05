A section of Talycoed Road, Llantilio Crossenny, will be closed for one day later this month to allow essential works to take place.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed the temporary road closure will come into force on Monday, May 19, while poling works are carried out.
The closure will operate between 8am and 5pm and is expected to be completed within the day, although the temporary order allows for works to continue for up to 18 months if required.
The affected section of road covers around 490 metres, approximately 0.7km from its junction with Brynderi Road. During the closure, a signed diversion will be in place via Brynderi Road, the B4233 and Talycoed Road.
The council said the closure is necessary to ensure the work can be completed safely. Reasonable access will be maintained for properties along the affected stretch throughout the works.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and follow diversion signs.
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