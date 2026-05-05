In Gilwern, a section of Upper Common near its junction with New School Road will be closed from Tuesday, May 19 until Thursday, May 21. The closure, in place between 8am and 6pm, will allow Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to carry out works safely. Access will be maintained for residents, with a diversion via Common Road. Earlier in the month, Station Road in Govilon will be closed for a day on May 12 for poling works, with traffic diverted via the B4246 and surrounding local roads.