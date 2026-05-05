Motorists across parts of Monmouthshire are being urged to plan ahead this month as a series of temporary road closures are put in place to allow essential utility and highways works to be carried out.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed short-term closures affecting roads in Gilwern, Govilon, Llanover, Llantilio Pertholey, Great Oak and Brynderi, with drivers advised to follow signed diversion routes and allow extra travel time.
In Gilwern, a section of Upper Common near its junction with New School Road will be closed from Tuesday, May 19 until Thursday, May 21. The closure, in place between 8am and 6pm, will allow Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to carry out works safely. Access will be maintained for residents, with a diversion via Common Road. Earlier in the month, Station Road in Govilon will be closed for a day on May 12 for poling works, with traffic diverted via the B4246 and surrounding local roads.
Further disruption is also planned in the village of Llanover, where part of Llwyn Celyn Road will close on Thursday, May 15 between 8am and 5pm to allow poling works to take place. Drivers will be diverted via Tre Elidyr, the A4042, Ancient Road and the C10.1 road towards Boundary Road.
Residents in Llantilio Pertholey are also being affected, with part of Poplars Road closing from Sunday, May 18 through to the end of the month. The closure, between Hillgrove Avenue and Poplars Close, is required for gas main replacement works and is expected to last until May 31. A signed diversion will route traffic via Greystones Avenue, Hereford Road, Gwent Road and Firs Road.
Meanwhile, in the Great Oak area, Box Bush Road was closed on Saturday, May 10 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for BT poling works. The closure affected a section around 0.5km west of Bryngwyn Road, with a diversion via Johns Smiths Lane.
Finally, Brynderi Road saw closures from May 11 to May 15, with daily restrictions in place between 9am and 3.30pm for BT cabling works. The closure covered a lengthy section from Tre-Llwyfan Lane, with traffic diverted via the B4233 and Whitecastle Road.
The council says all the closures are necessary to ensure essential works can be carried out safely while maintaining access for residents wherever possible.
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