In Brynderi, a section of Brynderi Road will be temporarily closed on Monday, May 5, between 9.30am and 3.30pm. The closure will affect the stretch from its junction with the B4521, extending for around 120 metres in a southerly direction. The council said the short-term closure is necessary to allow cabling works to be carried out safely. Reasonable access to properties along the affected section will be maintained throughout the day, and a signed diversion will be in place via the B4521 and C19.1 Hill House to Llymon Brook.