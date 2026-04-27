Residents in parts of Monmouthshire are being warned of temporary road closures next month as essential engineering works get under way on local roads.
Monmouthshire County Council has issued notices affecting Brynderi and Llanfair Green, with closures linked to planned BT cabling, poling and civil works designed to improve infrastructure in the area.
In Brynderi, a section of Brynderi Road will be temporarily closed on Monday, May 5, between 9.30am and 3.30pm. The closure will affect the stretch from its junction with the B4521, extending for around 120 metres in a southerly direction. The council said the short-term closure is necessary to allow cabling works to be carried out safely. Reasonable access to properties along the affected section will be maintained throughout the day, and a signed diversion will be in place via the B4521 and C19.1 Hill House to Llymon Brook.
Meanwhile, more extensive works are planned in Llanfair Green, beginning on Sunday, May 4, and expected to continue until May 12, operating daily between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Several roads will be impacted, including sections of Danygraig Road and the C13.7 Cymmerau to Llanvair Grange and C13.7 Llanvair Grange to Pont Gilbert routes. Some closures will extend up to 1.13 kilometres.
The council said these works are required to ensure construction can be carried out safely and efficiently, while minimising disruption where possible. Multiple diversion routes will be clearly signposted, including via the B4521, Pool Hall Road and Great House Road.
Drivers are urged to plan journeys in advance and allow extra time. Anyone who ignores the restrictions could be committing an offence under road traffic regulations.
Estate claims
Two legal notices have been issued inviting claims against separate estates. Bernard David Hayward, formerly of Stoneleigh, Bryngwyn, Raglan, Usk, died on 5 March 2026 and claims must be submitted by June 23 . A second notice relates to Mohandeo Desmond Bandhu, also known as Desmond Bandhu, of Coleford, who died on 13 July 2021. Claims in that estate must be received by June 25 .
Alcohol license
An application has been submitted for a new premises licence at Blas Crickhowell, 1A Beaufort Street, Crickhowell. Applicant Peter Jones is seeking permission to sell and supply alcohol for both on- and off-site consumption, between 10am and 10pm daily. Members of the public have until midnight on May 14 to make representations to Powys County Council.
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